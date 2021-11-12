Trauma care hits roadblock as hospital dues pile up in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government’s ambitious trauma care scheme aimed at providing free treatment to trauma patients in the first 48 hours of accident has hit a roadblock with two of the three selected private hospitals withdrawing due to delayed payment.

In August 2019, the Health and Family Welfare department issued guidelines for trauma treatment to road accident victims from Free Treatment for Trauma Fund (FTTF) and initially, Apollo and AMRI Hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack were partnered. The government owes Rs 7 crore to three hospitals as treatment cost. AMRI has pending bills of over Rs 3 crore and Apollo will get more than Rs 1.5 crore.

At a time when the government is preparing to extend the facility to other cities including Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur in the State and Visakhapatnam and Raipur by adding 10 more hospitals, Apollo and AMRI Hospitals have withdrawn citing inordinate delay in payment of treatment cost.While Apollo Hospitals has stopped treating trauma patients under the initiative since January 1, AMRI has backed out from the agreement since July.

Apart from the billing delays, sources said private hospitals are unwilling to continue with the scheme as in most of cases families of accident victims are not paying the treatment cost incurred after 48 hours. “In one such case, one critically injured person remained admitted to the hospital for more than a month. After an initial few days, none of his family members visited the hospital to attend to him. Though as per the guidelines, the government will bear the cost of treatment for 48 hours, who will pay the rest? How will we survive if cases like this are reported frequently,” asked a hospital authority.

This has emerged as a major concern for the State government as road fatalities are on the rise due to lack of enforcement and timely care. The Health department, however, washed off its hands stating that Rs 13.31 crore is lying outstanding with Commerce and Transport department under FTTF including Rs 7 crore towards settlement of claims of three private hospitals.

The Transport department, on the other hand, said since only Rs 20 crore is provided by Finance department as Road Safety Fund, providing Rs 13 crore to the Health department will affect other road safety initiatives. “However, as decided in the recent road safety meeting, Rs 7 crore will be released to Director of Medical Education and Training after submission of patient details including FIR number and other details to the Transport Commissioner,” said a Transport department official. A health official said there will be no issues now onwards as a comprehensive plan has been prepared with earmarking of Rs 147 crore to meet the cost of treatment of accident victims. It is awaiting government nod, he said.

