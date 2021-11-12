Vigilance starts inquiry on OPHWC official's foreign links

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance Directorate has launched an investigation to ascertain whether a portion of the ill-gotten wealth accumulated by Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) deputy manager Pratap Kumar Samal has been stashed in a foreign country. Samal was on Thursday placed under suspension.

During searches on the property owned by Pratap, arrested for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets amounting to over Rs 14.88 crore, the anti-corruption agency’s officers found out that a kin lives overseas.

Sources said a team of the Vigilance department has been engaged to probe Pratap’s financial transactions, to ascertain whether he diverted any money to his kin. The Vigilance officers are also investigating if Pratap and his wife Sasmita invested and produced two Ollywood movies in the past.

“Five teams have been formed to investigate the case registered against Pratap and his wife. While one team is examining the accused and his family members’ bank statements, the other is looking into the documents of their investments seized by us,” said a senior Vigilance officer. The remaining teams are examining Pratap’s property documents and other records recovered during the searches.