STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Missing boy's death: Mother-son duo held in Odisha

The death of the missing three-year-old boy of Sankarpur took a new twist after Biridi police arrested a woman and her teenage son of the same village on Friday for killing the child.

Published: 13th November 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Police registered a murder case and arrested the mother-son duo. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The death of the missing three-year-old boy of Sankarpur took a new twist after Biridi police arrested a woman and her teenage son of the same village on Friday for killing the child.
The accused are Jhuma Behera (47) and her 13-year-son Siba. Police said the teenager killed Ashish Bhoi, the victim, while his mother Jhuma harboured her accused son.

On Monday, Ashish was playing on the village road when Siba asked him to shift bamboos to another place for Kartika Purnima festival. While lifting the stack, a bamboo fell on Ashish’s head and he fell unconscious. Suspecting him to be dead, Siba threw his body in a creek.

The teenager returned home and told his mother about the incident. Jhuma rushed to the creek and found that the boy had died. In a bid to protect her son, she cooked up a story of Ashish being kidnapped by a travelling salesman (Pheriwala). Believing her story, Ashish’s parents lodged a complaint with Biridi police stating that their son had been abducted.

However on Wednesday, Ashish’s body was recovered from the creek. During investigation, police found Siba’s involvement in the boy’s death. The teenager was interrogated following which he confessed to his crime and Jhuma’s involvement in the case. Basing on his confession, police registered a murder case and arrested the mother-son duo.

Biridi IIC Niranjan Mallick said Jhuma was arrested under section 212 of the IPC for harbouring the offender. She was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Her minor son was produced in the juvenile court of Angul, the IIC added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp