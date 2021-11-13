National Highway Authority of India mulls underpass on NH-16

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is mulling construction of an underpass near Bahadalapur village on NH-16 within Kuakhia police limits. The project, if approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, will bring a major relief to residents of over 12 villages living along the NH.

On Friday, a technical team led by NHAI project director of Balasore division Jay Prakash Burma visited the site where the proposed underpass will be constructed. Burma said, “We visited the proposed site to assess the feasibility of an underpass. We will take a final decision after the team accords consent for technical feasibility.”

Earlier, residents had met Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and requested her to visit the spot to see how people living along the NH are facing inconvenience due to absence of an underpass. The MP, in a letter to the NHAI Regional Director, had stated that an underpass should be taken up at the earliest for convenience of residents of the area.