NCPCR seeks report from Kalahandi SP in three days on alleged sexual exploitation of children in school

Taking cognizance of complaints in this regard, the Commission asked the SP Saravana Vivek to submit a report within three days of receipt of its letter.

13th November 2021

The SP has been asked to share information on action taken against the accused/s, total number of students studying in the school, age group of boys and girls who were allegedly exploited.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Kalahandi SP to submit a report on the alleged sexual exploitation of students of Sunshine Public School at Mahaling, which was owned by the main accused in Mamita Meher murder case Gobinda Sahu.

Taking cognizance of complaints in this regard, the Commission asked the SP Saravana Vivek to submit a report within three days of receipt of its letter. In the letter, the Commission said that it has been brought to notice that Gobinda, who was the president of the school management committee of Sunshine School sexually exploited the minor students on the school premises. The sexual activities were done by Gobinda inside a separate room in the school, it added.

“He used to tempt the girls for good marks in examination and Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra used to visit the school frequently. Both girls and boys of the school were exploited” the Commission stated in the letter.Since the Commission is mandated to monitor implementation of POCSO Act under Section 44 of the Act and Rule 12 of POCSO Rules 2020, it took cognizance of the matter under Section 13 (1) of CPCR Act 2005.

The SP has been asked to share information on action taken against the accused/s, total number of students studying in the school, age group of boys and girls who were allegedly exploited in the school and whether case was registered  in accordance with Section 19/21 of POCSO Act. Earlier in October, the national child rights panel had sought a report from the Odisha government on alleged regular visits to the school by ministers.

