Odisha crosses four crore Covid vaccination mark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Even as the vaccination drive has slowed down following the decline in number of new Covid cases, the State crossed the four crore dose vaccination landmark with the inoculation of 2.2 lakh people on Friday.

Of the targeted 3.25 crore age-appropriate beneficiaries, 2.67 crore people have got at least a single dose of Covid vaccine and 1.33 crore got both the doses so far. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appreciated the efforts of healthcare workers for the achievement.

“Odisha crossed yet another significant milestone in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic by administering four crore vaccine doses. Commend the hard work and commitment of our healthcare workers in ensuring a swift inoculation to save precious lives,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the State government has initiated special measures to increase the vaccination coverage in rural areas where second dose vaccination has been largely affected due to lukewarm response from beneficiaries. More than 31 lakh beneficiaries are due for second dose of vaccine.