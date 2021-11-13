STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Lokayukta orders prosecution of four Rural Works division officers

The anti-corruption watchdog has also asked its prosecution wing to initiate proceedings against them in a special court in connection with a collapse of the bridge in which two labourers had died.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Lokayukta of Odisha on Friday directed the Vigilance Directorate to file chargesheet against six persons, including four officials of Rural Works division, for misappropriation of funds, criminal misconduct and sub-standard bridge work in Balangir district. The anti-corruption watchdog has also asked its prosecution wing to initiate proceedings against them in a special court in connection with a collapse of the bridge in which two labourers had died last year.

The accused persons against whom prosecution will be initiated are Executive Engineer Sudhansu Sekhar Mohapatra, Assistant Executive Engineer Tapan Kumar Behera, Junior Engineer Ranjit Kumar Bag and Divisional Accounts Officer Braja Bhusan Kumar besides, director of construction agency Sanjaya Kumar Agarwal and project manager Ginesh Param Banattu Balarajan Nair.

Sources said the State government had approved construction of one high-level bridge over Suktel river on Tamia-Mudalsar road in Balangir district under Biju Setu Yojana in 2013-14. An e-tender was invited and one Ram Kumar Agarwal Engineers Pvt Ltd was selected for the construction work of the bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 6.9 crore.

The construction work commenced on February 26, 2014 and was completed on September 8, 2015 following which, a net amount of Rs 6.62 crore was paid to the agency after deduction of statutory taxes against the gross amount of Rs 7.58 crore.

In February 2020, the bridge was deflected at span no. 4 due to cracks on the surface of the bottom slab and the outer webs of the girder. After preliminary inquiry, the agency was asked for its reconstruction. When the dismantling was in process by the labourers on April 29 last year, the deflected span collapsed leading to death of two labourers on the spot.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports on the incident, the Lokayukta had issued notices to the Executive Engineer, Rural Works Division, Balangir and the managing director of the construction agency. Vigilance Director was also asked to carry out the investigation and submit a report.

Basing on the report of technical team, Vigilance found that the government exchequer suffered a loss of Rs 41.64 lakh due to collapse of span and an amount of Rs 90.62 lakh was misappropriated in the construction work.

Earlier, New Delhi-based bridge expert VK Raina had inspected the bridge following the request by the Engineer-in-Chief of Rural Works over cracks and advised to demolish the distressed span as the concrete had developed shear cracks due to substandard work.

“The officials have criminally misconducted by showing undue favour and conspired with the construction agency thereby causing pecuniary loss to the government exchequer by execution of sub-standard work,” the order stated.

