Safe drinking water still a pipe dream for coastal villages in Odisha

Of the entire distance, they face the additional challenge of crossing a half-km long makeshift bamboo bridge over Kathgari river. 

Published: 13th November 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged bamboo bridge in Athagharia village.

The damaged bamboo bridge in Athagharia village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  While the State government is pushing its development agenda through various schemes, basic amenities like safe drinking water continue to elude many coastal villages in Jagatsinghpur district. 

Athagharia village of Kusupur panchyat in Balikuda block is a case in point. Home to around 80 families, the remote coastal village has only one tube well to cater to the needs of residents and that too supplies saline water. Left with no option, womenfolk daily commute over two km to the neighbouring Barmunduli panchayat to fetch water. But that’s not all. Of the entire distance, they face the additional challenge of crossing a half-km long makeshift bamboo bridge over Kathgari river. 

Anjali Mandal, a 35-year-old woman from the village, said, “We carry pitchers and containers and cross the bamboo bridge to go to Ranigadia village in Baramunduli panchayat. But now its a risky affair as a major portion of the bridge has caved in due to the heavy rains last time.” 

Sources said, deep tube wells installed by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation division in Balikuda and Erasama blocks are insufficient with most remaining dysfunctional. Villagers alleged, none from the block administration has initiated steps to repair the bamboo bridge despite knowing how crucial it is for them to fetch water. 

In other villages of Kusupur and Baramunduli  panchayats, where the Shova pipeline project in Khalgaon provides piped water, the plight is no less due to frequent power disruption, theft of water by cutting pipe line from different locations, and unnecessary discharge of water from stand posts. Besides, damaged pipelines fail to provide water to tail end villages. 

Sarpanch of Kusupur panchayat Mamata Manjari Hati said many villages in Erasama, Balikuda and Naugaon were covered  under a mega drinking water pipeline project on Devi River in 2018 but not Athagharia. 

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer, RWSS Kishore Kabi informed that as per the specifications of tender award, water supply has been given to majority villages under the pipeline projects and remaining will be  covered gradually. The mega pipe water project will function from January 2022 to meet the drinking water crisis, he added.
 

