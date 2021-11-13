STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transfusion of 'wrong blood' kills patient, Rourkela Government Hospital forms probe panel

The victim's cousin, Ved Prakash, lodged a verbal complaint with RN Pali police in this regard and blamed the on-duty doctor and nurse for the patient’s death.

Sister Anjani alleged that though Sarojini’s blood group was O+ve, she was wrongly administered B+ve. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Tension flared up in Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Friday after a woman patient suffering from sickle cell disease allegedly died due to wrong transfusion of blood. Family members of the patient, identified as Sarojini Kak (30) of Budakata village in Sundargarh district’s Kutra block, accused the on-duty doctor and nurse of negligence which led to her death.

Sources said Sarojini developed complications of sickle cell disease and was admitted to RGH on Tuesday night. She died at around 9.40 pm on Thursday. Sister Anjani alleged that though Sarojini’s blood group was O+ve, she was wrongly administered B+ve. During blood transfusion, her sister’s condition started to deteriorate. 

“While the wrong blood was being administered to Sarojini, she felt uneasy and made repeated requests to the duty nurse to attend to her. However, the nurse did not pay any heed to her pleas. When the nurse finally arrived, my sister had already died. There was not even a doctor to attend to my sister in her dying hours,” Anjani claimed.  

Sarojini’s cousin Ved Prakash lodged a verbal complaint with RN Pali police in this regard and blamed the on-duty doctor and nurse for the patient’s death.  As the incident snowballed into a major controversy, the RGH administration swung into damage control mode and formed a five-member committee to probe the allegation and soothe frayed tempers of Sarojini’s family members. The committee consisted of the RGH director, medical superintendent, deputy chief medical officer, a medicine specialist and another doctor. 

Medical superintendent Dr Jagdish Barik said the committee would investigate into the allegations and those found guilty would face disciplinary action. “The patient was suffering from sickle cell crisis. The exact reason for her death is yet to be ascertained,” Barik added.
 

