BJD alleges Kalahandi MP Bhakta Das and son’s links with Mamita murder case

Published: 14th November 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Charred remains of a body, suspected to be of Mamita Meher, being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium.

Charred remains of a body, suspected to be of Mamita Meher, being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Even as the Congress has adopted an aggressive posture over the Mamita murder case and launched a statewide agitation bringing senior leaders including former Kalahandi MP Bhakta Das in the ring, the BJD on Saturday dragged the latter into the controversy.

Immediately after Das on Saturday demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Odisha High Court into the Mamita Meher murder case, the BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra alleged his close links with the main accused Gobinda Sahu.

Addressing a media conference, Patra said that Bhakta’s son Kranti Das, is a founder trustee of the trust running the Mahaling college.

He was running the college with the main accused Sahu.

On charges that he had also supported the institution, Bhakta admitted that he had sanctioned funds from his local area development fund when he was an MP and attended annual functions of Mahaling college four times as guest.

“I had visited the college as it was a premier institution in the area. But I never thought that the Minister would turn the institution into a pleasure house,” he alleged.

Alleging that the police investigation has left out many vital clues, Das demanded that the tour programme of the Minister from September 15 to 19 should be made public.

Stating that the allegations of Bhakta are baseless, Patra said that he should also be arrested for his closeness with the main accused if that is the reason behind the demand for the Minister of State’s dismissal and arrest.

As the shadow owner of the college, Bhakta should approach the Court if he has any evidence against the Minister and let the law take its course, Patra said.

