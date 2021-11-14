STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ghost loans deprive landless Odisha farmers to avail co-op finance benefit

Lata Sethi, a landless SC woman of Tentoi, Naugaon decided to form a group under the scheme to avail the loan for share cropping.

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Landless  cultivators of Jagatsinghpur are a harrowed lot, with many failing to  avail cooperative loan under the Joint Liability Group (JLG) scheme to  enhance productivity. Reason, most are trapped in bogus loans sanctioned  in their names without their knowledge, thus making them ineligible to  avail loan under the scheme. 

Each JLG comprises five members who can  avail loan through the scheme without interest.

While the landless  farmers can avail loan up to Rs 50,000, marginal farmers with their own  lands are eligible to get loan proportional to the area of land they  own. But farmers who never took loan surprisingly found their names in  the list of beneficiaries. 

On November 6, she submitted the relevant  documents for the purpose including Aadhaar card and Voter ID to the  secretary of Tiruna Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS). But Lata was shocked to know that her application was rejected for defaulting on an existing loan of Rs 20,000 which was sanctioned in her  name in 2014. The outstanding amount on the bogus loan is now Rs 37,000  with interest.  

Similar is the plight of Durga Charan Lenka of Ura  village who alleged that a loan of Rs 13,000 has been sanctioned in his  favour without his knowledge in 2013 with an outstanding amount of Rs 50,000 with  interest till date. 

Contacted, secretary of Tiruna PACS Ranjan  Behera said members of around 80 JLGs have availed loan.

“We will look  into the matter and ensure that only rightful beneficiaries can avail  the scheme,” he added.

Manager of Cuttack Central Cooperative Bank, Naugaon Manoranjan Das said on the basis of complaints from the helpless  beneficiaries, the officials concerned had been directed by the Deputy  Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Cuttack to conduct an inquiry into  the matter but no progress has been made.

Similar allegations have  surfaced from Nuadihi PACS of Erasama block. Pramila Sahoo of Rupakhandi  had availed a loan of Rs 50,000 in 2018 but was sanctioned Rs 1 lakh  without any intimation.

Another woman Urmila Khuntia was sanctioned  Rs 47,000 against Rs 9,000 that she had asked for. Both were rejected for  defaulting on loans they had not taken. 

Ex-President of Nuadihi PACS  Jayant Biswal said the body has 1,500 members and lakhs of rupees have  been misappropriated by refinancing the loan assistance in favour of 703  members and depriving the others.

“Despite complaints, no action has been taken against the erring officials of the society,” Biswal said. 

Assistant  Registrar Cooperative Societies Subhadra Pattanayak said the department has conducted an inquiry about the irregularities of payment of loans as per the direction of the higher authorities and submitted the report  for further action.

