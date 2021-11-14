Heavy rain in Odisha leaves Silk City in knee-deep water

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Heavy rain for the last couple of days has left several low-lying areas of the Silk City waterlogged.

Localities like Gajapati Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Tulasi Nagar, Braja Nagar, First Gate and Seka Road witnessed knee-deep water accumulated all around due to absence of a proper drainage system.

Worse, water entered many houses and places of worship in the affected localities.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in Ganjam district till November 16.

Commuters had a tough time wading through one to two feet water in busy streets of Bank Colony, Gajapati Nagar, Dharma Nagar, Nilachal Nagar, Basudev Nagar and Gandhi Nagar on the day.

Executive engineer of Berhampur Municipal Corporation Basant Padhy said the city has 236.11 km of concrete drain and 197.54 km of ‘kuccha’ drain.

While the concrete drains at several places got clogged due to rains, the ‘kuccha’ drains, already filled with mud and waste, started overflowing leading to flooding of surrounding areas.

The two channels-Bahana Nala and Sapua Nala where drain water from across the city is released is filled with shrubs, weed and waste.

People residing in areas near the channels, both 17 km long, have been demanding desiltation of the drains for a long time.

While people residing in low-lying areas like Gajapati Nagar, Jaya Prakash Nagar, Nilanchal Nagar and Saradha Bali in the city face waterlogging every year due to the choked Bahana Nala, residents of Old Berhampur, Gosaninuagaon and Lanjipalli suffer due to the clogged Sapua Nala. Meanwhile, BeMC has started cleaning the blocked drains to clear water from the roads in the city, said sources.

Rain brings relief to some farmers, worry for others

BHAWANIPATNA: Unseasonal rain has come as a relief for some farmers while causing concern for others in Kalahandi district.

Sources said the downpour this month has come as a relief for farmers of non-irrigated areas of Bhawanipatna and Narla blocks whose crops require water.

The farmers, who have been suffering due to deficient rainfall, now hope the downpour for the last 48 hours will help save their crops.

On the other hand, paddy crops have been damaged in Kalampur, Junagarh and Jaipatna blocks which are irrigated by Indravati project.

In several areas, desperate farmers are trying to salvage their crop by making them stand using bamboo sticks.