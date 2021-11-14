STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Heavy rain in Odisha leaves Silk City in knee-deep water

As busy roads in city’s low-lying areas are submerged in 1-2 feet water, BeMC has started cleaning clogged drains to address the issue
 

Published: 14th November 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Heavy rain for the last couple of days has left several low-lying areas of the Silk City waterlogged.

Localities like Gajapati Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Tulasi Nagar, Braja Nagar, First Gate and Seka Road witnessed knee-deep water accumulated all around due to absence of a proper drainage system.

Worse, water entered many houses and places of worship in the affected localities. 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in Ganjam district till November 16. 
Commuters had a tough time wading through one to two feet water in busy streets of Bank Colony, Gajapati Nagar, Dharma Nagar, Nilachal Nagar, Basudev Nagar and Gandhi Nagar on the day.

Executive engineer of Berhampur Municipal Corporation Basant Padhy said the city has 236.11 km of concrete drain and 197.54 km of ‘kuccha’ drain.

While the concrete drains at several places got clogged due to rains, the ‘kuccha’ drains, already filled with mud and waste, started overflowing leading to flooding of surrounding areas. 

The two channels-Bahana Nala and Sapua Nala where drain water from across the city is released is filled with shrubs, weed and waste.

People residing in areas near the channels, both 17 km long, have been demanding desiltation of the drains for a long time. 

While people residing in low-lying areas like Gajapati Nagar, Jaya Prakash Nagar, Nilanchal Nagar and Saradha Bali in the city face waterlogging every year due to the choked Bahana Nala, residents of Old Berhampur, Gosaninuagaon and Lanjipalli suffer due to the clogged Sapua Nala. Meanwhile, BeMC has started cleaning the blocked drains to clear water from the roads in the city, said sources. 

Rain brings relief to some farmers, worry for others 

BHAWANIPATNA: Unseasonal rain has come as a relief for some farmers while causing concern for others in Kalahandi district.

Sources said the downpour this month has come as a relief for farmers of non-irrigated areas of Bhawanipatna and Narla blocks whose crops require water.

The farmers, who have been suffering due to deficient rainfall, now hope the downpour for the last 48 hours will help save their crops.

On the other hand, paddy crops have been damaged in Kalampur, Junagarh and Jaipatna blocks which are irrigated by Indravati project.

In several areas, desperate farmers are trying to salvage their crop by making them stand using bamboo sticks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp