Low pressure forms Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast, South Odisha awaits more rains

The system may move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over north Andaman sea and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal by November 15.

Published: 14th November 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

A man covers himself with a raincoat while travelling atop a vegetable-laden vehicle in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A fresh low pressure area that has formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast on Saturday is likely to trigger more rainfall in south Odisha, prompting the State Government to keep a watch on the emerging situation.

It will continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near Andhra Pradesh coast around November 18.

“Under influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in south coastal districts, and heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Gajapati and Ganjam districts on November 17,” said Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Umasankar Das.

The regional Met office has forecast squally wind speed reaching 55 km/hr to 65 km/hr and gusting up to 75 km/hr along and off Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts from November 17.

Sea condition is expected to remain rough to very rough in the region and fishermen have been advised to return to the coast by November 17.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena has directed the Collectors to closely monitor the situation.

