Mamita Meher murder: Police refute BJP allegations of delay in dispatching FIR copy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police has refuted senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra’s allegations of delay in dispatching the FIR copy of Mamita Meher’s murder case to court.

Mamita’s family members had lodged her missing complaint in Sindhekela police station on October 12.

DIG (northern range) Deepak Kumar said an FIR was registered at 12.50 am on October 13 and a copy was handed over to the victim’s family.

“The FIR copy was dispatched to the court on October 13. However, as the court was closed on October 13, 14 and 15 due to public holidays on the occasion of Dussehra, the FIR copy was put up before a Magistrate on October 16,” Kumar told TNIE.

Kumar said the FIR was generated on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System and transferred digitally to the senior officers which is why, it is not possible to tamper with its content, and date and time of its registration.

Police also refuted the allegations of Mohapatra that the case diary was tampered with to save the key accused and Sunshine English Medium School’s managing committee president Gobinda Sahu.

“Gobinda Sahu was apprehended on October 20. As the crime scene reconstruction was conducted after taking Gobinda on remand, the reenactment was not mentioned in his forwarding report,” said Kumar.

Police further refuted the allegation that the FIR mentions about operation of a sex racket in the Mahaling college hostel.