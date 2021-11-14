STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha gets Rs 461 crore health sector grant from Centre

Published: 14th November 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 09:03 AM

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre on Saturday released Rs 461.76 crore as health sector grant for rural and urban local bodies of the State. 

Odisha is one of the 19 states to have received the grant as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission (FC-XV).

The Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance has released Rs 8,453.92 crore to 19 states in the first phase.  

As recommended by the Commission, the grant will be used to strengthen diagnostic infrastructure in the primary healthcare facilities, block level public health units and construction of building-less sub centres, PHCs and CHCs.

The grants will also be utilised for conversion of rural PHCs and sub centres into health and wellness centres.

