Odisha woman gifts house, gold ornaments to rickshaw puller

BHUBANESWAR : An elderly woman of Cuttack who gifted her three-storey house and precious belongings to a rickshaw puller for standing by her family for nearly three decades has showed that humanity is bigger than any other bond in the world.

Minati Patnaik, a resident of Sutahat, lost her entire family within months in the last one year. But Budha Samal, the rickshaw puller as well as his family, ensured that she never felt helpless or unattended.

Minati’s husband Krushna Kumar who was suffering from cancer succumbed in July last year. The couple’s only child Kamal Kumari met with a fire accident in January and subsequently suffered a heart attack before passing away.

This double tragedy had left the woman devastated but for Budha and his family who happened to be her tenant for years.

Minati and Krushna had tied the knot in 1990 and were staying on rent in Dagarpada.

Back then, Budha’s mother-in-law worked in the couple’s house as a domestic help.

When the Patnaiks set up their own house in Sutahat in 1994, Budha and his family urged the couple to rent them a small house on their premises. The couple agreed.

‘Maa’ as Budha would fondly call Minati used to ferry her daughter to school and college.

The poor man also never backed out from helping Krushna, a businessman, whenever he was ailing or needed assistance.

The bond between the families, despite their social positions, only grew stronger over the years.

While Krushna’s death came as a shock for Minati, her daughter’s demise left her crestfallen. But Buddha and his family never left her alone even for a minute.

“I am a patient suffering from heart ailments and hypertension but Budha and his children helped me come out of depression, took care of my health and meet my daily needs even today”, she said.

Although Minati has three sisters and a brother, she stays alone in Cuttack.

“Over the years, Budha became a part of our family. We had financially helped him during his daughter’s marriage. I always wanted to help a poor family and Budha is the best person to be the legal heir of my property,” said Minati.

Apart from the house, Minati has gifted 300 grams of gold ornaments to Budha who till recently paid a rent of Rs 2,500 to her.

“I have always respected Maa and taken care of her like a son. But I never expected her to give me all her belongings. I shall remain obliged to her forever”, said Budha.

He stopped pulling rickshaw a year back. While one of his sons works in a furniture shop, another is a labourer.