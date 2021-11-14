STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Top Maoist leader Kishan Da’s arrest a relief for Rourkela police

Kishan, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, was a Politbureau member of the banned CPI (Maoist).

Published: 14th November 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The arrest of top Maoist leader Prashant Bose (75) alias Kishan Da along with his wife Sheela Marandi from Sareikela of Jharkhand has come as a relief for Rourkela police as it may help contain the rebels’ activities in the adjacent Saranda forest. 

Kishan, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, was a Politbureau member of the banned CPI (Maoist). Rourkela police had arrested the couple in 2006 when Kishan was a Central Committee member of the banned outfit. Although Kishan Da was not directly involved in organisational activities for the last several years due to health issues, his arrest is significant for police of many states as he is considered a source of motivation for the insurgents.   

The vast border pockets of Sundargarh district have been on the receiving end of disruptive activities originating from the Maoist hotbed of Saranda forest in Jharkhand. Amid increased pressure of security forces from Jharkhand and Odisha, the rebels have not been able to operate freely in Saranda and its bordering areas. Due to this, the rebels’ presence has nearly diminished in Sundargarh for the last three years. 

However, the Maoist operatives carefully use the vast forest stretch of Bonai sub-division in the district as a transit route and for short stays. The Maoists’ last exchange of fire with Rourkela police had taken place in April 2018 in Lunga forest of Bonai sub-division and a camp was later destroyed by the security forces in July 2018.  

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said Kishan is an ideological force for the outlawed outfit and its cadres, adding his arrest is a relief for many states. There is no room for complacency and Rourkela police is vigilant as Maoist leader Anmol Hembram alias Samarjee continues to be active in Saranda and keeps hopping between Odisha and Jharkhand, he added. 

Till 2012, the outfit’s Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB) covering Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal had its  headquarters in Saranda. However, with Jharkhand government deploying nearly half a dozen CRPF battalions and setting up more than a dozen camps at Saranda’s strategic locations the Kishan-led ERB gradually became defunct.  

Sheela alias Sobha, the national chief of Maoist’s frontal organization Nari Mukti Manch, was arrested with two close aides from Lathikata by Rourkela police on October 7, 2006. In July 2007 she was taken by Jharkhand police and kept in different jails of Jharkhand till November 4, 2015. She was immediately rearrested by Rourkela police and released from special jail on February 20,2016 on bail. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashant Bose Kishan Da Sheela Marandi Naxals Maoists
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp