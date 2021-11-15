Drive begins to make Odisha's Deomali pollution free

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Deomali, the highest mountain peak of the State in Koraput’s Pottangi, is gearing up for a fresh look with a cleanliness drive initiated by the block administration last month. The move aims to restore the sanctity of the picturesque spot which has fallen prey to indiscriminate pollution by tourists in recent times.

A decade back, the district administration had constructed four view towers on the peak and amenities like toilets at the foothills to attract tourists to Deomali. But over the years, the scenic spot has lost its charm with visitors dumping plastic, leftover food and garbage all over the place apart from vandalism by anti-socials.

As there is no authority in charge of maintenance and tourist management at Deomali, unregulated behaviour by people visiting the area has only increased particularly in the last one and half years due to the pandemic.

In view of this, Pottangi administration in October roped in a self-help-group from Thuria village for a cleanliness drive along the hilly landscape. Sources said, apart from installing trash bins at regular intervals, authorities are also restructuring the tourist towers and renewing the rest sheds, toilets and link road to the peak. The local administration has also banned the use of polythene, feast and alcohol at the place after it reopened for tourists post lockdown.

“We have cleaned all major spots and put sign boards in many places to attract visitors. A team will soon be engaged to monitor tourist activities,” informed a block official of Pottangi. Every year, around 5,000-7,000 tourists visit Deomali from October to March.

