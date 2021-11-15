STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Elaborate plans for Panchuka at Puri's Srimandir

As per the prevailing standard operating procedure (SOP), devotees have to furnish their complete vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative test report obtained within 96 hours.

Published: 15th November 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees enter Srimandir.

Devotees enter Srimandir. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for managing devotees during Panchuka, the last five days of Kartika month. Devotees who could not observe the month-long Kartika brat, keep fast during these five days, considered the most auspicious in the holy month. Panchuka begins from Monday (Ekadasi). The Srimandir will remain closed on Sunday and Monday. 

Everyday, the Trinity appears in five separate Beshas for darshan. Devotees in large numbers visit the temple to have a glimpse of the deities in their new avatars. As per Srimandir attendance register, around 70,000 devotees visit Srimandir during the Kartik month.

Anticipating a huge footfall of devotees at Srimandir during Panchuka, the administration has decided to deploy 20 platoons of police force in and around the temple. The queues of devotees will begin from Marichikot square, half a kilometre from the Lion’s Gate of Srimandir along the Badadanda.

Security personnel will ensure that devotees maintain social distancing in the queue and wear double face masks besides sanitising their hands. As per the prevailing standard operating procedure (SOP), devotees have to furnish their complete vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative test report obtained within 96 hours.

Puri SP K Vishal Singh said three additional SPs, 10 DSPs and 30 inspectors besides the 20 platoons of police force will provide a three-layer security in these five days. Vehicular traffic will be regulated to four designated parking lots. 

This apart, life guards will be deployed at ponds in Puri, Konark and Chandrabhaga to prevent drowning incidents. Every year, devotees take dips in holy ponds during Panchuka. The Srimandir will remain closed for devotees on the Kartik Purnima.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri Kartika month Puri Karika brat Panchuka Puri Ekadasi Panchuka Puri Srimandir
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp