Elaborate plans for Panchuka at Puri's Srimandir

PURI: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for managing devotees during Panchuka, the last five days of Kartika month. Devotees who could not observe the month-long Kartika brat, keep fast during these five days, considered the most auspicious in the holy month. Panchuka begins from Monday (Ekadasi). The Srimandir will remain closed on Sunday and Monday.

Everyday, the Trinity appears in five separate Beshas for darshan. Devotees in large numbers visit the temple to have a glimpse of the deities in their new avatars. As per Srimandir attendance register, around 70,000 devotees visit Srimandir during the Kartik month.

Anticipating a huge footfall of devotees at Srimandir during Panchuka, the administration has decided to deploy 20 platoons of police force in and around the temple. The queues of devotees will begin from Marichikot square, half a kilometre from the Lion’s Gate of Srimandir along the Badadanda.

Security personnel will ensure that devotees maintain social distancing in the queue and wear double face masks besides sanitising their hands. As per the prevailing standard operating procedure (SOP), devotees have to furnish their complete vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative test report obtained within 96 hours.

Puri SP K Vishal Singh said three additional SPs, 10 DSPs and 30 inspectors besides the 20 platoons of police force will provide a three-layer security in these five days. Vehicular traffic will be regulated to four designated parking lots.

This apart, life guards will be deployed at ponds in Puri, Konark and Chandrabhaga to prevent drowning incidents. Every year, devotees take dips in holy ponds during Panchuka. The Srimandir will remain closed for devotees on the Kartik Purnima.