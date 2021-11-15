Four persons rape woman in Puri’s Nimapara, held 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI : Amid the growing public outrage over lady teacher Mamita Meher’s murder case in the State, a 22-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped within Nimapara police limits in Puri district on Friday night. Police have arrested all the four accused involved in the crime.

The victim is a resident of Andhiasahi village. Sources said she went to Kushabhadra river’s embankment to relieve herself when prime accused Balaram Bhoi and his aides Ajit Das, Kanhei Bhoi and Bidyadhar Swain waylaid her. They then committed the crime.

On returning home, the woman narrated her ordeal to her husband and also identified one of the accused. Police said Balaram, Ajit and Kanhei are natives of Amuniapatna village and Bidyadhar hails from Badaolangar in Puri district. Balaram, Ajit and Kanhei are employed in local shops while Bidyadhar is a driver.

“The victim’s husband lodged a complaint with police on Saturday following which a case was registered under sections 294, 323, 363, 376D, 379 and 34 of the IPC. The four accused have been apprehended. The chargesheet in the case will be submitted in 30 days,” said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

Odisha has been witnessing a rise in crimes against women since the last few years. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Odisha’s crime rate against women is 112.9 offences per 1 lakh population and is second only to Assam where it stands at 154.3.

In 2020, a total 25,489 cases of crimes against women were reported against 23,183 in 2019, which was an increase by 9.94 per cent. Notably, for most of part of 2020, Odisha was in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The State reported 1,211 rape cases last year. In fact, almost half of the total crimes against women comprised attempts to outrage modesty.