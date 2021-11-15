Ganjam, Nayagarh districts in Odisha receive 80 mm rainfall

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Madhabarida in Ganjam district and Nayagarh received the highest 80 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 pm on Sunday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Similarly, while Garadapur in Kendrapara recorded 70 mm rainfall during the period, Paradip received 39 mm, Jharsuguda 34 mm and Chandbali 20 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day. The State Capital also experienced light rainfall during the period.

Due to overcast conditions, minimum temperature was markedly above normal at many places over interior Odisha, appreciably above normal at a few places in coastal and north interior region and above normal in other parts of the State.

“Trough over Tamil Nadu to Gangetic West Bengal across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha has become less marked. Rainfall activity will not be significant in the next two days but south Odisha is expected to receive showers on November 17 and 18 under the influence of a fresh low pressure area,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The low pressure area over central parts of Andaman Sea is expected to become well marked over north Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal by November 15, move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal by November 17 and reach near south Andhra Pradesh coast around November 18.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Ganjam and Gajapati districts on November 17 and 18 under the influence of the system. Isolated places in Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on November 18.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at many places in south coastal districts, at a few places in south interior districts, and at one or two places in north coastal districts on November 17, said Das.