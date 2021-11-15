OBCs deprived of share in Odisha's panchayati raj institutions, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State BJP OBC Morcha on Sunday, November 14, 2021, came down on the State government for deliberately depriving the other backward classes (OBCs) from their due share of seats in panchayati raj institutions.

Chairing a meeting of the State functionaries, president of the Morcha Surath Biswal said it is a matter of great concern that there is no reservation for the backward classes in eight districts of the State for the panchayat polls. "How is it possible when 52 per cent of the State’s population is OBC," he wondered.

He said the reservation list prepared by the government has exposed the anti-OBC attitude of the BJD. “We will draw the attention of the National OBC Commission to the injustice meted out by the State government to the vast majority of the backward classes,” Biswal said.