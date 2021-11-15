STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

OBCs deprived of share in Odisha's panchayati raj institutions, alleges BJP

“We will draw the attention of the National OBC Commission to the injustice meted out by the State government to the vast majority of the backward classes,” BJP OBC Morcha President said.

Published: 15th November 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

OBC

Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State BJP OBC Morcha on Sunday, November 14, 2021, came down on the State government for deliberately depriving the other backward classes (OBCs) from their due share of seats in panchayati raj institutions.

Chairing a meeting of the State functionaries, president of the Morcha Surath Biswal said it is a matter of great concern that there is no reservation for the backward classes in eight districts of the State for the panchayat polls. "How is it possible when 52 per cent of the State’s population is OBC," he wondered.

He said the reservation list prepared by the government has exposed the anti-OBC attitude of the BJD. “We will draw the attention of the National OBC Commission to the injustice meted out by the State government to the vast majority of the backward classes,” Biswal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha BJP OBC Morcha president of the Morcha Surath Biswal OBC reservation Odisha BJD
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp