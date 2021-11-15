STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha lagging in construction of rural roads under PMGSY 

Short supply of raw materials like metal chips and morrum is the other reason for the slow progress of the works, said a senior officer of the Rural Development department.

Published: 15th November 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Road, Road construction, roads, roads construction

Seven roads, five in Cuttack and two in Kalahandi have been dropped from the list of sanctioned projects.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government is running behind the schedule of completing construction of 2,700 km for 2021-22. It has managed to construct only 272.75 km of rural roads under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Recognised as a best performing State in construction of rural roads, Odisha has completed construction of 62,465 km by providing all-weather connectivity to 16,301 out of 16,382 feasible habitations. However, with Covid-19 pandemic playing spoilsport, the extended rainy season made the task impossible. Short supply of raw materials like metal chips and morrum is the other reason for the slow progress of the works, said a senior officer of the Rural Development department.

Road construction under PMGSY for the current fiscal has remained a non-starter in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur and Sonepur district while the progress is abysmally low in many others. There has been noticeable progress in tribal dominated districts of Koraput (60.71 km), Malkangiri (44.26 km), Kandhamal (20 km) and Bargarh (40 km).

The State government has provided connectivity to 146 habitations out of the 326 targeted for the current fiscal. With an unspent balance of Rs 1,116 crore as of April 1, 2021, the Centre has made a budgetary provision of Rs 666.67 crore for the current financial year out of which the State’s share is Rs 266.67 crore. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Rural Development has intimated the State government about dropping of seven roads, five in Cuttack district and two in Kalahandi, from the list of sanctioned projects.

Work contract of these projects, sanctioned in 2017-18, have not been awarded by the State Rural Road Development Agency (SRRDA) despite repeated time extensions by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD). In a recent communication to all states, the MoRD had said the road projects under PMGSY-I and II sanctioned prior to April 1, 2020 and remain pending for award and agreement details are not uploaded on the official website of the Ministry by October 15, 2021 will be dropped unilaterally. While the total value of the sanctioned projects for Odisha was Rs 32,000 crore, the State has utilised Rs 27,668 crore.

Off track

Road construction is yet to start in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur and Sonepur

The State government has provided connectivity to 146 habitations out of the 326 targeted for the current fiscal

Seven roads, five in Cuttack and two in Kalahandi have been dropped from the list of sanctioned projects 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMGSY Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Odisha rural road construction Odisha Rural Development department SRRDA State Rural Road Development Agency
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp