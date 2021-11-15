STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha prisoners to get snacks at night

The Directorate has proposed the Home department to enhance the cost of diet from Rs 64 per day to Rs 80 considering the price rise of food and essential commodities.

Published: 15th November 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Representational photo.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Prison inmates in the State may soon get snacks at night.  The Directorate of Prisons has moved the State government seeking funds for night refreshments for prisoners by enhancing their dietary allowance. 

While prisoners are now provided three meals a day, the jail manual also has provision of food during the night. The manual prescribes a diet containing 2,816 Kcal per prisoner and 3,100 Kcal for pregnant and nursing women inmates. 

Every prisoner will now have some snack for night refreshment apart from three meals a day.  Although it has not been decided what snack would be given to the prisoners, the Directorate has proposed a packet of biscuit. 

The Directorate has proposed the Home department to enhance the cost of diet from Rs 64 per day to Rs 80 considering the price rise of food and essential commodities. The last time the diet cost was revised from Rs 60 to Rs 64 per day for both convicts and UTPs lodged in different jails, sub-jails and correctional institutions was in 2015. 

Citing that the cost of LPG (14.2 kg cylinder) has gone up from Rs 646 to Rs 926, a jail official said it is difficult on the part of the superintendents to manage with the funds at their disposal.  “It has been estimated that funds to the tune of Rs 64.24 crore per annum will be required for around 22,000 prisoners in the State if the enhanced diet cost is approved,” he said. 

In order to accommodate the subsequent rise in price, the official said, there should be an in-built arrangement so that there is a commensurate rise in the budgetary provision for the diet and related expenses. The Directorate has also proposed to link the diet cost per prisoner per day to the price index with a provision of six monthly review at the government level for automatic change of the cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha prisoners food Odisha prison inmates Odisha prison food allowance night Directorate of Prisons
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp