Odisha teacher murder case: Congress slams CM Naveen Patnaik for pic with accused 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Upping the ante against the BJD in lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case, Opposition Congress on Sunday, November 14, 2021, came up with a photograph of the prime accused Gobinda Sahu with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and sought a reply from the ruling party.

In the photograph, Sahu can be seen standing with the Chief Minister along with several other people at Naveen Niwas. Addressing media persons here, spokesperson of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Manoj Kumar Mohapatra hit out at the BJD for raising the issue of involvement of son of senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das, Kranti Das in the management of Mahaling College from where he had resigned in 2013.

Mohapatra said the Chief Minister is not above suspicion because of the photograph which was clicked at Naveen Niwas. “The Chief Minister and BJD owe an explanation to the people of Odisha on this,” he added. Alleging that Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra was part of the conspiracy in the case, the OPCC demanded that he be immediately arrested and interrogated.

BJD spokesperson Chinmoy Sahu, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless. “Congress has now become offensive after allegations were brought against the son of the Congress leader,” he said.