Public consent was taken under pressure, says Odisha's anti-mining body 

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Tribal opposition to the proposed bauxite mining plan of Nalco at Serubandha hill has taken a turn after allegations surfaced that public consent at palli sabha was taken under pressure. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the secretary of Serubandha Surakhya Samiti Bhagaban Golori, the body spearheading the anti-mining movement, alleged that villagers were pressurised by the police and administration to give consent for the meetings.

“The villagers are not at all interested in allowing mining in their area as is evident from stiff resistance shown to officials who have visited the villages for palli sabhas. So it is clear that these meetings are being held against the will of the people,” said Golori.

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) along with the district administration conducted gram sabha at nine different places in Pottangi block on November 9 as directed by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). This was aimed at resolving lingering conflict between the villagers and Nalco over diversion of forest land for mining under Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006.

Golori said that anti-mining activists including president of the samiti Rabi Khora were arrested on false charges over a protest at the public hearing of Maliparbat bauxite mines a couple of weeks back. “It is a ploy by the government which is trying to lure the locals with money to get consent for public hearings and obtain clearances to start mining work,” he added.

Affected villagers had earlier submitted a charter of demands to be met prior to the functioning of the mines. This included peripheral development in mining areas, education and skill development in the villages along with permanent jobs and basic amenities to affected people by Nalco. Besides, villagers also demanded the preservation of perennial streams around the mining site and the setting up of a pipeline to supply water to their cultivable lands.

The Government of India had granted the approval of the Pottangi bauxite mining project in 2016 with a plan to invest about Rs 5,600 crore with a target exploration of 22,75,000 MT bauxite in the next 50 years.

