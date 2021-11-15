STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Public consent was taken under pressure, says Odisha's anti-mining body 

Affected villagers had earlier submitted a charter of demands to be met prior to the functioning of the mines. 

Published: 15th November 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Bauxite tailings being dumped in Gardanne, southern France, used for representational purposes.

Image of Bauxite tailings being dumped in Gardanne, southern France, used for representational purposes. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  Tribal opposition to the proposed bauxite mining plan of Nalco at Serubandha hill has taken a turn after allegations surfaced that public consent at palli sabha was taken under pressure. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the secretary of Serubandha Surakhya Samiti Bhagaban Golori, the body spearheading the anti-mining movement, alleged that villagers were pressurised by the police and administration to give consent for the meetings. 

“The villagers are not at all interested in allowing mining in their area as is evident from stiff resistance shown to officials who have visited the villages for palli sabhas. So it is clear that these meetings are being held against the will of the people,” said Golori.

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) along with the district administration conducted gram sabha at nine different places in Pottangi block on November 9 as directed by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). This was aimed at resolving lingering conflict between the villagers and Nalco over diversion of forest land for mining under Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006. 

Golori said that anti-mining activists including president of the samiti Rabi Khora were arrested on false charges over a protest at the public hearing of Maliparbat bauxite mines a couple of weeks back. “It is a ploy by the government which is trying to lure the locals with money to get consent for public hearings and obtain clearances to start mining work,” he added. 

Affected villagers had earlier submitted a charter of demands to be met prior to the functioning of the mines. This included peripheral development in mining areas, education and skill development in the villages along with permanent jobs and basic amenities to affected people by Nalco. Besides, villagers also demanded the preservation of perennial streams around the mining site and the setting up of a pipeline to supply water to their cultivable lands. 

The Government of India had granted the approval of the Pottangi bauxite mining project in 2016 with a plan to invest about Rs 5,600 crore with a target exploration of 22,75,000 MT bauxite in the next 50 years.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalco Odisha Serubandha hill the secretary of Serubandha Surakhya Samiti Bhagaban Golori Nalco Bauxite mines mining Odisha
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp