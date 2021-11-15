Rains submerge paddy crops, farmer hopes in Odisha 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Low-pressure induced rains for last four days have caused widespread damage to paddy crops in Koraput district, crushing farmers’ hopes of a good harvest. Over 1,000 hectare (ha) of paddy crops have been submerged across Kumuli, Kamata, B.Singpur, Sasahandi, Ranspur, Parli, Kathargoda, Gumunda, Badigaon, Kamara and Parli in Borigumma block. Other paddy growing chunks in Jeypore, Kundra, Pottangi, Kotpad and Boipariguda have reported damage across around 3,000 ha.

Farmers said they are unable to collect the harvested paddy as crops have been inundated with floodwater. As 30-40 per cent of harvesting process has already begun, they now worry if the soaked paddy grains would be fit for procurement in the mandis failing which they would suffer huge losses.

“The sudden rains ruined our six-month-long labour. We will be able to cut our standing crops only after a week of warm weather conditions,” lamented Suresh Sadangi, a petty farmer of B.Singpur village This year, farmers in Jeypore had cultivated paddy over 40,000 ha during June-July, 70 per cent of which are now in the harvesting stage and have faced the onslaught of sudden rains.

Meanwhile, Agriculture department officials have advised farmers to harvest the crops only after the weather conditions become favourable, and dry the wet grains to minimise the loss.