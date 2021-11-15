STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rains submerge paddy crops, farmer hopes in Odisha 

Farmers said they are unable to collect the harvested paddy as crops have been inundated with floodwater.

Published: 15th November 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy crops submerged in B. Singpur village.

Paddy crops submerged in B.Singpur village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Low-pressure induced rains for last four days have caused widespread damage to paddy crops in Koraput district, crushing farmers’ hopes of a good harvest. Over 1,000 hectare (ha) of paddy crops have been submerged across Kumuli, Kamata, B.Singpur, Sasahandi, Ranspur, Parli, Kathargoda, Gumunda, Badigaon, Kamara and Parli in Borigumma block. Other paddy growing chunks in Jeypore, Kundra, Pottangi, Kotpad and Boipariguda have reported damage across around 3,000 ha. 

Farmers said they are unable to collect the harvested paddy as crops have been inundated with floodwater. As 30-40 per cent of harvesting process has already begun, they now worry if the soaked paddy grains would be fit for procurement in the mandis failing which they would suffer huge losses. 

“The sudden rains ruined our six-month-long labour. We will be able to cut our standing crops only after a week of warm weather conditions,” lamented Suresh Sadangi, a petty farmer of  B.Singpur village  This year, farmers in Jeypore had cultivated paddy over 40,000 ha during June-July, 70 per cent of which are now in the harvesting stage and have faced the onslaught of sudden rains. 

Meanwhile, Agriculture department officials have advised farmers to harvest the crops only after the weather conditions become favourable, and dry the wet grains to minimise the loss.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput Odisha rains Odisha weather forecast Odisha paddy fields
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp