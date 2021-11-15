STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six held for murder of ex-sarpanch in Odisha

Though the accused have confessed to their involvement in the crime, the exact reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Nine days after the gruesome murder of Anantei gram panchayat ex-sarpanch Pradeep Bisoi, police arrested six persons including a juvenile in this connection on Sunday, November 14, 2021.  The accused were identified as Jayasen Swain (42), Sagar Ganga Swain (21), Mithun Swain ( 31), Nandan Behera (21), Kanhu Bisoi (26) besides a juvenile, all hailing from Banthapalli village, informed Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra at a press meet on the day. Three swords, a bike, six mobile phones and two iron rods were seized from their possession.   

Though the accused have confessed to their involvement in the crime, the exact reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. “We have prayed to the court for the remand of the accused,” said Mishra.  On November 5, miscreants brutally murdered Bisoi near Sukunda village while he was on the way to his native Banthapalli, killing him on the spot. Following a complaint, a special team comprising Badabazaar and Digapahandi IICs was formed which led to the arrest of the accused.
 

