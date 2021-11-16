Fake honey sale continues unabated in Cuttack city

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sale of fake honey by nomadic people at different localities of the city poses a grave health risk to the residents. But the food safety wing of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) seems oblivious to the issue.

The nomads, who stay at Jagatpur Golei Square, use ‘bahungi’ (bamboo bar) and buckets to carry the honey to the markets. They sell around five quintal of honey daily. What raises suspicion on the quality and authenticity of the honey is that they sell for just Rs 200 per kg against the prevailing market price of Rs 600-Rs 800 per kg.

This apart the quantity being sold by the traders on a daily basis is staggering. Honey is generally collected either from bee farms or forests. While there is no farm or forest near the area where the nomads reside, how they are able to procure such huge quantities of honey needs to be probed.

Locals said that they are making the honey using sugar syrup, chemicals and essence. In order to win the confidence of their customers, the traders place a few dried honey combs near the stock on sale. While honey has several medicinal properties, its adulteration can affect one’s health adversely. CMC's food safety officials were not available for their comments on the matter.