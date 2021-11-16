STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kapilash elephant rescue centre in Odisha has two new members, count rises to seven

After being separated from its herd, the calf was wandering in the forest. Siva was rescued by Forest department staff.

Published: 16th November 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

The elephants at Kapilash rescue centre

The elephants at Kapilash rescue centre. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The Kapilash rescue centre has now two new elephant calves, taking their count to seven.
Of the seven rescued elephants, four are adults and three calves. Four of the pachyderms are males and three females, informed Dhenkanal divisional forest officer (DFO) Prakash Chandra Gogineni.

The DFO informed that two calves named Shyama and Siva arrived at the centre recently. Seven-month-old Siva came from Chhendipada area in Angul district last month. After being separated from its herd, the calf was wandering in the forest. Siva was rescued by Forest department staff. 

Similarly, the second newcomer three-month-old Shyama came from Champua range of Keonjhar district. This calf too was abandoned by its herd. Both the calves have been rehabilitated in Kapilash and are in good health, Gogineni said.

The rescue-cum-rehabilitation centre is being headed by a range officer. "Normally we release female elephants in the wild. The release of elephants after rehabilitation at the centre will be decided by the PCCF (Wildlife)," the DFO said.

The rescue centre for elephants at Kapilash is the second such facility in the State after Chandaka. Established in 2010, the centre spreading over 25 hectare of forest land, has the capacity to house 15 elephants.

The State government bears the daily expenses of the centre. Besides, the Centre also provides funds for development activities at the facility, Gogineni added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapilash rescue centre Kapilash elephant centre Dhenkanal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp