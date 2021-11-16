Man ends life after police sits on complaint in Odisha's Khurda

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident of police apathy, a 29-year-old trader allegedly died by suicide after Khurda Police reportedly refused to register a case basing on his complaint of being cheated by a businessman to the tune of Rs 16 lakh.

In a complaint lodged by the deceased and his wife on November 1, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, she alleged that a native of Dewanpatna in Balipatna had procured poultry feed from her husband over a year back but did not pay him the money.

The couple went to police several times but to no avail. Neither did the victim get any redressal nor did the police formally register a case, the trader's wife said. "When we lodged the complaint, Khurda Town police asked us to come on November 12 and said they will also summon the businessman. We went on the date but the businessman did not respond to police call," the deceased's wife told The New Indian Express.

The police then reportedly asked the couple to come on November 13. However, when the police telephoned the businessman the same day, he expressed his inability to appear before them citing a medical emergency.

"When he told the police that he can appear after November 20, we requested them to register a case but to no avail. The persons who had supplied poultry feed to my husband visited our house on November 14 and asked him to pay their pending dues," she said.

On November 14, the trader left his house and later informed his wife about his decision to commit suicide as he was under tremendous financial debt and police did not help him to recover his money. "In the evening, my husband went to a forested area and before hanging himself from a tree, he sent his photograph through WhatsApp," said the wife.

The family's ordeal did not end here. After receiving the message, they went to Khurda Town Police station at 6.30 pm and requested police to trace the trader. "The police shared his location with us at 8.30 pm but when we requested them to accompany us to the forested area, they outrightly refused," she alleged.

The couple had visited the businessman’s house in September to request him to clear the pending amount but he was not present. He later went to the couple's house on October 31 and threatened his wife of dire consequences in case they went to his village again to demand money from him. The deceased is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, IG (Central Range) Narasingha Bhol said the allegations are of very serious nature and he has directed Khurda SP to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. "If there is a cognizable offence and police attempted to suppress the couple’s complaint then action will be taken against the concerned officer," he said.

After receiving the preliminary report from the SP, if any negligence on part of the police is found, departmental proceedings will be initiated against the concerned officer, the IG added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)