Ministers face black flags at Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JHARSUGUDA: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das and Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh on Monday faced the wrath of the Opposition BJP workers at Jharsuguda while returning from the function to distribute Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards which was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually.

The Opposition BJP workers showed black flags to the ministers near the OMP square on their way to the circuit house after attending the function. Sources alleged that the BJP workers were beaten up by BJD activists during the protest. Several BJP workers were picked up by police after they showed black flags to the ministers.

Meanwhile, the presence of BJP MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari at the function which was virtually addressed by the CM has sparked off a debate in political circles. Pujari had boycotted the Bargarh meeting of the Chief Minister on November 13 over the Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case. However, Pujari clarified that he attended the function today as it was addressed virtually by the CM and he was not present physically.

