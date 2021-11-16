Odisha Election Commission raises limit for poll expenditure for panchayat elections

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Election Commission (SEC) has raised the poll expenditure limit for candidates contesting the panchayat election, likely to be held early next year.

According to a notification issued by the SEC, the expenditure limit of Zilla Parishad member has been raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh while that of panchayat samiti member and sarpanch has gone up to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 80,000.

The SEC has issued guidelines on the use of vehicles during campaign by candidates for the polls. Zilla Parishad member candidates can use five jeeps or cars and 10 motorcycles for campaigning. Similarly, Panchayat Samiti member and sarpanch candidates have been allowed to use two jeeps or cars and 5 motorcycles for campaigning. The SEC has also extended voting time by one hour.