Tudu to review Puri’s waterlogging woes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu will visit Puri on November 18 to review the waterlogging problem of the coastal district.

A high-level offical team will be arriving with Tudu to study the riverine system within the district and find a permanent solution to the nagging problem, State BJP spokesperson Ramaranjan Baliarsingh said.

A delegation of BJP leaders from Puri district had met Tudu during his first visit to the State in September and submitted a memorandum requesting him to send a expert team from Jal Shakti Ministry to study the waterlogging problem in the district.

Baliarsingh said around 32,000 hectare crop land and over 10 lakh people of 1,200 villages of the district are affected by water logging which is a perennial problem. The mouths of river Daya, Devi, Bhargavi, Malaguni, Makara, Luna, Kadua, Ratnachira and Dhanua are choked due to heavy siltation and drainage of rain water into Chilika lake is very slow.

He said repeated requests to the State government for removal of sediments and debris have fallen in deaf years. A vast stretch of crop land are under rain water due to the rains in the last week. The BJP leaders from the district had requested Tudu to provide necessary financial assistance for dredging of river mouths and find a permanent solution to the problem.