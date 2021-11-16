STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tudu to review Puri’s waterlogging woes

Union Minister of State Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu will visit Puri on November 18 to review the waterlogging problem of the coastal district.

Published: 16th November 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu will visit Puri on November 18 to review the waterlogging problem of the coastal district.

A high-level offical team will be arriving with Tudu to study the riverine system within the district and find a permanent solution to the nagging problem, State BJP spokesperson Ramaranjan Baliarsingh said.
A delegation of BJP leaders from Puri district had met Tudu during his first visit to the State in September and submitted a memorandum requesting him to send a expert team from Jal Shakti Ministry to study the waterlogging problem in the district.

Baliarsingh said around 32,000 hectare crop land and over 10 lakh people of 1,200 villages of the district are affected by water logging which is a perennial problem. The mouths of river Daya, Devi, Bhargavi, Malaguni, Makara, Luna, Kadua, Ratnachira and Dhanua are choked due to heavy siltation and drainage of rain water into Chilika lake is very slow. 

He said repeated requests to the State government for removal of sediments and debris have fallen in deaf years. A vast stretch of crop land are under rain water due to the rains in the last week. The BJP leaders from the district had requested Tudu to provide necessary financial assistance for dredging of river mouths and find a permanent solution to the problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp