Five new cottages at Habalikhati beach

Published: 17th November 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Habalikhati beach

Habalikhati beach (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  In a bid to attract more tourists, Forest department has built five new sea-facing cottages besides renovating the existing four at Habalikhati beach within Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. 

A sea-facing cottage at Habalikhati beach

Located amidst casuarina and mangrove forests, the cottages offer standard facilities along with splendid views of the sea along with bird watching and dolphin sighting. Many animals like jackals, hyena, red jungle fowl, spotted deer and wild boar can also be sighted on the beach. 

“The beach  is famous for the nesting of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles and tourists come here to watch the nesting process. More than three to four lakh turtles lay eggs on the beach and its nearby islands every year,” said JD Pati, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of the park. Kendrapara boasts of many such places which can be scaled up to attract more tourists. 

