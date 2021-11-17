STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No smart card now, digital documents for DL, RC

To ensure better service delivery and eliminate the delay in receipt of DL, RC and other vehicle-related papers, digitally signed documents will be issued from January 1.

Published: 17th November 2021 11:33 AM

Driving license test

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to issue digital documents of motor vehicles including driving license (DL) and registration certificate (RC) from next year. To ensure better service delivery and eliminate the delay in receipt of DL, RC and other vehicle-related papers, digitally signed documents will be issued from January 1.

The Commerce and Transport department will develop a portal from where people can download the documents in PDF format. The decision was taken as part of the 5T initiative of the government and it has been decided to terminate the agreement with New Delhi-based Smart Chip Ltd to issue smart card-based DL, RC and paper-based documents for LL, DL, RC, trade certificate, fitness certificate, permit and other services.

As per a notification of the Commerce and Transport department, the digital system is aimed at reducing both time and cost for citizens and give the convenience of generating a copy of the document, instantly, without the need to visit the office of the RTO or waiting to receive the same by post. The digital documents will be issued through digitally signed certificates or through e-Signature as specified under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

