Notorious criminal Milan among three arms traders arrested

Milan, who was once booked under the National Security Act has been living in disguise in Bhubaneswar and Puri to carry out illicit arms and ammunition trade along with his other associates.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Lalbag police on Tuesday busted an illegal firearms trading racket and arrested three of its members including notorious criminal Sujit Kumar Swain alias Milan of Jagatsinghpur. The two other accused are Saubhagya Jena alias Kalia of Jagatsinghpur and Dibya Swaroop Sahoo alias Jitu of Khurda. Police have seized three 9mm pistols, two 7.65mm pistols, 30 rounds of ammunition, a car and three mobile phones from them.

Informing this to media persons, DCP Prateek Singh said on a tip-off that Milan and his associates were coming to Cuttack from Bhubaneswar in a four-wheeler for the illegal sale of firearms and ammunition, a team of Lalbag police intercepted the vehicle at Belleview square. During the search, the arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

A hardcore criminal, Milan is wanted in a series of crimes in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Cuttack. He was booked under National Security Act (NSA) by Jagatsinghpur police in 2019. He has been living in disguise in Bhubaneswar and Puri to carry out illicit arms and ammunition trade along with his other associates.  He used to supply arms to criminals in districts like Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Nayagarh through an organised crime syndicate. 

