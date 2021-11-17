STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OSL donates Rs 10 lakhs for Barachana school

The funds to be utilised to develop building infrastructure and smart classrooms in the school.

Published: 17th November 2021

Image for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has donated Rs 10 lakh to Mahavinayak Vidyayan at Barachana, Jajpur under Mo School Abhiyan. The funds will be utilised to develop building infrastructure and smart class rooms in the school. OSL Group MD Mahimananda Mishra said the OSL contribution will ensure inclusive and quality education for all.

“We will provide full support to Odisha Government’s Mo School Abhiyaan, a robust approach towards building a brighter future for students,” Mishra said. A resolution was passed in a meeting of Mo School Abhiyan at Mahavinayak Vidyayan expressing gratitude to the OSL Group for its generosity and commitment towards education. Earlier, OSL had extended financial support of Rs 20 lakh to the schools in Cuttack district under Mo School Abhiyan. The OSL Group had also extended support to the State government in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

