Boudh RTO official held

During the enquiry it was found that Das had fraudulently issued fitness certificates to 117 vehicles belonging to the Barbil area.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:34 AM

BHUBANESWAR:  An Assistant Programmer of the Boudh RTO Office was arrested on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, for forgery and manipulation of records. The accused Ranjan Kumar Das was found involved in fraudulent activities during an inquiry.

Das had allegedly misused the user ID and Password of Additional RTO (Enforcement) and in-charge MVI Salkhu Murmu by using the latter’s log-in and password to access Vahan portal. During the enquiry it was found that Das had fraudulently issued fitness certificates to 117 vehicles belonging to the Barbil area.

He had shown that the vehicles were present at Boudh. Before his posting at Boudh RTO, Das was working at the office of Additional RTO, Barbil. On receipt of the enquiry report, Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra had ordered to file an FIR and subsequently Murmu had filed a complaint. 

