CBI arrests man from Dhenkanal for child porn on social media

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Surendra Kumar Naik, a resident of Jubuli Town Colony Sahi in Dhenkanal district, for allegedly promoting child pornography on social media.

As part of the CBI’s country-wide operation against child pornography and exploitation, the agency’s officers also arrested three persons from Delhi, two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Andhra Pradesh.

A CBI team conducting a search in Dhenkanal faced the ire of locals when they were questioning Naik on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The 25-year-old Naik confessed before mediapersons that he got involved in promoting child pornography and adult content on social media about two months back. He was sharing links to adult websites on various WhatsApp groups. The accused also received Rs 2,000 from a website for sharing the links of such videos on various social media groups.

CBI had also conducted search operations in Jajpur and Bhadrak districts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) said child pornography is a matter of serious concern. “I will discuss with the CBI about the searches carried out in Odisha regarding the circulation of child pornography.

I will also take up the matter with Odisha Police’s Crime Branch,” said the Chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan. OSCPCR is also going to launch an awareness campaign on November 20 to curb incidents of child sexual abuse and to ensure children’s safety.