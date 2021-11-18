STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nigerian hacked Odisha computer application official’s WhatsApp: Crime Branch

The cyber criminal hacked Pattnaik’s WhatsApp account and demanded money from the people in his contact list.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, said members of a Nigerian gang were allegedly involved in hacking the WhatsApp account of Odisha Computer Application Centre’s Chief Executive Officer Manoj Kumar Pattnaik.

The Delhi Police’s cyber cell had earlier this month arrested Nigerian national Chimelum Emmanuel Aniwetalu alias Maurice Degri for allegedly hacking WhatsApp accounts and sending distress messages to people seeking money.

Maurice along with others operated the syndicate from Delhi and Bengaluru. “Initial investigation suggests that an associate of Maurice is operating from Bengaluru and he had hacked the WhatsApp account of OCAC CEO Manoj Kumar Pattnaik. The accused has also been booked by Delhi Police, said Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda. 

The cybercriminal hacked Pattnaik’s WhatsApp account and demanded money from the people in his contact list.

