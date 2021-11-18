Odisha's Samaleswari temple glows in teal for cervical cancer

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to create awareness on cervical cancer, the historic Samaleswari temple was illuminated with teal lights on the occasion of ‘Elimination of Cervical Cancer Day’ on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Samaleswari temple illuminated in teal

light on Wednesday | Express

The initiative to create awareness through the 16th century shrine was taken by a city-based organisation ‘Utkantha’. Earlier this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had decided to illuminate important historical monuments across the globe with teal light on November 17 to create awareness about cervical cancer. Following the announcement, members of Utkantha had sent a proposal to the WHO seeking approval to illuminate Samaleswari temple on the occasion. Subsequently, the proposal was approved by the specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for public health.

Sanjeeb Mishra, a doctor in the Department of Community Medicine of VIMSAR, Burla and member of Utkantha, said it is a matter of great pride that Samaleswari temple could be a part of such a unique awareness campaign on the first anniversary of WHO’s movement to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030.

The temple is one among the few historical monuments which were illuminated with teal lights on the day.

Mishra further said of the global burden of cervical cancer, India accounts for the highest with one fourth of the total cases. While around 1.24 lakh women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year, at least 78,000 lose their life due to the disease.

Rajarani illuminated

The BSCL along with the Archaeological Survey of India, Bhubaneswar circle, and KRIAA Foundation illuminated the Rajarani temple with teal colour which represents cervical cancer elimination. The initiative was a part of the concept ‘Lighting a Heritage’. Lily Jenamani of KRIAA Foundation said that as a first of its kind event in Odisha, the foundation wants to create awareness about cervical cancer, boost the morale of people affected by it and help them to lead a normal life.