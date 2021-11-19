Bid to loot passenger bus foiled, culprits flee

By Express News Service

BALASORE: An attempt by armed miscreants to loot a passenger bus on Udala-Nilagiri road in Balasore district late on Wednesday night was foiled after forest department staff of Nilagiri coincidentally reached the spot.

As per reports, a private bus named ‘Bijaya’ was on its way from Sarat area in Mayurbhanj to Bhubaneswar, when a group of seven armed miscreants stopped it by blocking the road with tree logs near Sajanagarh inside Tinikosia forest within Nilagiri police limits. Around 55 passengers were travelling in the bus.

When the driver halted the bus, two members of the group asked him to redirect the vehicle. They suggested an alternate route and reportedly demanded money from him. On seeing the men carrying weapons, the driver sensed foul and did not comply.

Incidentally, a forest patrolling vehicle and three other tourist buses arrived at the spot at that time. Anticipating danger on seeing a large gathering, the miscreants fled the spot. Nilagiri ranger Ganesh Lenka said the bus resumed its journey after forest personnel cleared the road.