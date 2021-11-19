STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bid to loot passenger bus foiled, culprits flee

When the driver halted the bus, two members of the group asked him to redirect the vehicle.

Published: 19th November 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Forest personnel and bus staff clearing the road | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  An attempt by armed miscreants to loot a passenger bus on Udala-Nilagiri road in Balasore district late on Wednesday night was foiled after forest department staff of Nilagiri coincidentally reached the spot. 

As per reports, a private bus named ‘Bijaya’ was on its way from Sarat area in Mayurbhanj to Bhubaneswar, when a group of seven armed miscreants stopped it by blocking the road with tree logs near Sajanagarh inside Tinikosia forest within Nilagiri police limits. Around 55 passengers were travelling in the bus. 

When the driver halted the bus, two members of the group asked him to redirect the vehicle. They suggested an alternate route and reportedly demanded money from him. On seeing the men carrying weapons, the driver sensed foul and did not comply.

Incidentally, a forest patrolling vehicle and three other tourist buses arrived at the spot at that time. Anticipating danger on seeing a large gathering, the miscreants fled the spot. Nilagiri ranger Ganesh Lenka said the bus resumed its journey after forest personnel cleared the road. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp