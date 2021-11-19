Legal hassles for Odisha’s glamping fest Eco-Retreat 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha government’s flagship tourism event Eco-Retreat is entangled in a legal tussle after an event management agency that had managed the fest moved the Orissa High Court on Wednesday seeking cancellation of tender citing favouritism by Tourism department.

After success of the glamping event at five tourism destinations, the State government recently floated tenders for set up, operation and management of Eco Retreats at multiple locations for a period of five years (2021 - 2026).

Seven bidders had submitted tender documents and Tourism department called five technically qualified bidders for presentation barring the petitioner, Lallooji and Sons which had managed the event in 2019 and 2020. The petitioner claimed that the agency selected for organising the event for next five years had failed to comply with the terms and conditions of the Tourism department of Rajasthan while organising Pushkar Fair and winter festival. Its performance guarantee was forfeited due to non-compliance of contract terms and conditions, the petition stated. The other had no work experience and was selected to ensure that the tender does not go as single bid.

An official of Tourism department, however, claimed Lallooji and Sons was blacklisted as it is accused of committing acts of fraud including misrepresentation, falsification of records and other breaches on a contract awarded by Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran for tentage and furniture work in Kumbh Mela 2019.

Earlier, the department in a letter to Lallooji and Sons had termed their bids non-responsive without any show cause notice or consultation, the petitioner alleged.

The petitioner also stated that the order issued by Prayagraj Mela authority was an ex parte order and matter is sub-judice. It claimed that the firm was not blacklisted and it reserved all rights to be a part of the bid process as per the General Financial Rules, 2017 by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

While Lallooji had charged Rs 13.22 crore for Konark, Rs 2.75 crore for Hirakud and Rs 2.72 crore each for Satkosia, Daringibadi and Bhitarkanika in 2020-21, it is learnt the new agency has submitted an average Rs 21 crore per year for Konark and Rs 5.5 crore each for rest four besides Rs 2.3 crore each for two new places - Patisonapur in Ganjam and Putsil in Koraput. The High Court admitted the petition for hearing. Meanwhile, the representative of Lallooji and Sons refused to comment citing the matter is sub judice.