Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 158 smart schools

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated 158 reconstructed schools of five districts under the school transformation programme of 5T initiative through video conferencing.

The transformed schools include 60 in Mayurbhanj district, 38 in Khurda, 29 in Kalahandi, 25 in Jharsuguda and six in Malkangiri.

The first phase programme will be completed on November 24. The Chief Minister thanked the local MLAs, panchayat representatives, members of the school managing committees, teachers and parents for the success of the school transformation programme.