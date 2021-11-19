STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 158 smart schools

The transformed schools include 60 in Mayurbhanj district, 38 in Khurda, 29 in Kalahandi, 25 in Jharsuguda and six in Malkangiri.

Published: 19th November 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated 158 reconstructed schools of five districts under the school transformation programme of 5T initiative through video conferencing.

The transformed schools include 60 in Mayurbhanj district, 38 in Khurda, 29 in Kalahandi, 25 in Jharsuguda and six in Malkangiri. 

The first phase programme will be completed on November 24. The Chief Minister thanked the local MLAs, panchayat representatives, members of the school managing committees, teachers and parents for the success of the school transformation programme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp