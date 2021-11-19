STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government distributes smart health cards in Keonjhar district

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth around Rs 1,433 crore on the occasion.

Published: 19th November 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary receiving the BSKY smart health card on Thursday

A beneficiary receiving the BSKY smart health card on Thursday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday virtually launched distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards in Keonjhar district. The initiative will benefit 4.20 lakh people of the district. With this, the scheme has been launched in 13 districts of the State so far.

However, in view of the protests encountered by ministers in different districts from Opposition political parties, senior ministers and ruling party MLAs will not be involved in distribution of the smart health cards in the district. The local administration will distribute the smart health cards among the people.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth around Rs 1,433 crore on the occasion. Stating that the aim of the government is to transform Keonjhar as one of the developed districts, he announced that all families will have access to pipe water by December, 2022.

A mega poultry project at an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore will also be launched to improve the income sources of the tribal population of Mayurbhanj, he said and added that this will benefit 30,000 tribal people of the district.

Stating that health cards under BSKY will be provided to 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families in the State, he said that the cards will be provided to the beneficiaries of the schemes of national and state food security, Annapurna and Antyodaya.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi, Minister of State for Skill Development Premananda Nayak, Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu and BJD MLAs from the district were present in the inaugural function. 

Meanwhile, continuing its State-wide agitation demanding the ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra, youth BJP workers hurled eggs at the vehicle of Marndi on Thursday. 

The Minister was held up in the circuit house for over 45 mins and headed for the virtual programme at Sanskriti Bhavan after the BJP workers  were arrested. On the day, local journalists boycotted the CM’s virtual programme to distribute smart health cards after they were denied entry to the event. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Keonjhar district
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp