Odisha logs 242 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities

Of the 242 new cases, reported from 19 of 30 districts, 141 were detected in quarantine centres and the rest during contact tracing.

Published: 19th November 2021 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha on Friday logged 242 more COVID-19 cases, 45 of them children and adolescents, taking the state's tally to 10,46,559, while three fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 8,389, a health department official said.

The rate of infection among children and adolescents stood at 18.59 per cent, up from 12.66 per cent the previous day.

Of the 242 new cases, reported from 19 of 30 districts, 141 were detected in quarantine centres and the rest during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported 120 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Mayurbhanj at 24 and Cuttack at 18. Two fresh fatalities were recorded in Bhubaneswar and one in Ganjam district. The state has reported 6,504 deaths during the second wave as against 1,876 in the first.

Odisha currently has 2,504 active cases, while as many as 10,35,613 patients including 351 on Thursday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Over 2.31 crore samples have been tested in Odisha, 56,515 of them on Thursday. The state's positivity rate stands at 4.52 per cent. As many as 1,40,93,910 people have been inoculated with double doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

