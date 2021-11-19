STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC to hear Centre's response on December 22 on removal of prawn gheris

The HC was taking stock of the progress of removal of illegal prawn gheris from Chilika Lake and Bhitarkanika as part of a PIL.

Published: 19th November 2021

Illegal prawn gheries on the seaside of Bhitarkanika National Park

Illegal prawn gheries on the seaside of Bhitarkanika National Park. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The functioning of Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court seeking response from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on progress of removal of prawn gheris from Chilika Lake and Bhitarkanika.

In its order on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra said, "The Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is requested to remain present in virtual mode on the next date of hearing (December 22) to apprise the Court on the steps taken in this regard."

The HC was taking stock of the progress of removal of illegal prawn gheris from Chilika Lake and Bhitarkanika as part of a PIL. Kendrapara Collector Amrit Ruturaj appearing in virtual mode informed the Court that the recommendations of the district level committee (DLC) relating to registration of 343 brackish water prawn farms is pending with the CAA.

In the case of 187 prawn farms the DLC had recommended against grant of registration as they come within the Bhitarkanika Sanctuary area, Ruturaj said, adding, "DLC being only a recommending authority cannot dispose of the applications of the owners of the prawn farms without the decision of CAA."

The CAA's main objective is to regulate coastal aquaculture activities in coastal areas in order to endure sustainable development without causing damage to the coastal environment. Based in Chennai, CAA's major task is to register shrimp farms on the recommendations of the State and district level committees constituted for the purpose.  

It is mandatory that all persons carrying on coastal aquaculture shall register their farm with the CAA. The HC had suo moto registered the PIL for restoration of the two wetlands following directions of the Supreme Court.

The Collector and SP of Kendrapara had filed an affidavit citing the overall figures of the illegal prawn gheris demolished without indicating the names of the violators, details of the cases registered, videographs/photographs of the actual demolition operation of such illegal prawn gheris and the materials seized during such demolition. 

Taking note of it the bench directed the Collector, Kendrapara to give all of the details in a comprehensive affidavit by December 22.

