30 per cent government schools do not have proper toilets, finds survey

Lack of toilets and drinking water facilities, which is the case in many schools in rural areas, directly impacts the turnout of students on campus.

Published: 20th November 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 30 per cent of schools in Odisha do not have functional toilets, revealed a survey report released on the occasion of World Toilet Day 2021 on Friday. Lack of functional toilets has been affecting the government’s water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) initiative that intends to contribute positively to children’s health, education and overall well-being in schools.

As per the survey carried out by the Atmashakti Trust and its allies Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha and Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha in 10,043 government-run schools across 82 blocks of 18 districts in the State, 3,081 (30.7 per cent) schools lacked functional toilets. The survey also found that 3,438 (34.34 pc) of these schools do not have the provision of safe drinking water.

Lack of toilets and drinking water facilities directly impacts the turnout of students on campus. Unfortunately, many of the schools in rural areas do not have proper washrooms or provision of drinking water. As schools are reopening in the State in a phased manner, the government must prioritise building new toilets and renovating new ones to attract students, especially girls back to schools, the report stated.

Apart from toilets and provision of drinking water, the survey found that 1,995 (19.92 per cent) schools are yet to have functional kitchen space to prepare mid-day meals, while 5,638 schools (57.31 pc) do not have boundary walls.

