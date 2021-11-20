68.66 per cent students clear Plus II offline exams in Odisha, girls outshine boys

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A total of 68.66 per cent students have passed the Plus II Offline Examinations 2021, the results of which were declared by the Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha on Saturday.

Announcing the results, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said a total 12,321 students appeared in the exams between October 1 and 11, of whom 8,460 secured pass marks.

The minister said 1,211 students cleared the exams with first division, while 964 students scored second division and 6,251 students passed in third division. Girls continued to outshine boys in the exams as 67.76 per cent girl students cleared the examinations, while the pass percentage among boys remained around 62.71 per cent.

The pass percentage of students remained 70.62 per cent in Arts, 64.39 per cent in Science, 68.61 per cent in Commerce and 51.59 per cent in Vocational stream. As many as 6,310 out of 8,935 students passed the offline exams in Arts, while 1,501

out of 2,331 students cleared the exams in Science. Similarly, 422 out of a total 615 students secured pass marks in Commerce, while 227 out of 440 students passed in the Vocational stream.

The students had opted for the offline exams as they were not satisfied with the alternative assessment method of the Council in awarding marks in the Annual Plus II Examination 2021 which was scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CHSE had announced results for Plus II final year exams 2021 using an alternative assessment system where marks secured in Class X examination were also taken into consideration. While 1.96 lakh students had cleared the Arts stream, 89,951 students passed the Science stream and 23,292 students cleared the Commerce stream.

Meanwhile, CHSE officials said results of the offline test are final as the Council had made it clear that those appearing for the offline examination would require to forego the alternative assessment marks.